Arizona resident dies of pneumonic plague, the first deadly case in area in nearly 20 years

The disease, once responsible for killing millions during the Black Death of the 14th century, is now rare in the US and treatable with antibiotics

By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
close
An Arizona resident died of pneumonic plague, becoming the first person to succumb to the disease in the area in nearly 20 years, according to officials. 

The victim, who was not identified, lived in Coconino County, which includes Flagstaff, local officials said. 

The last recorded death in Coconino County was in 2007. Only about seven people are diagnosed in the U.S. each year, and most cases are concentrated in the western states. 

Sign warning of the plague

A resident of Arizona died of pneumonic plague, becoming the first person to succumb to the disease in the area in nearly 20 years, according to officials.  (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

In the U.S., it’s most likely to be found in rural areas of northern New Mexico, northern Arizona, southern Colorado, California, southern Oregon and western Nevada, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

a rat

The plague is commonly transmitted through flea bites from wild rodents.  (Vishal Bhatnagar/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The disease is most commonly found in Africa

Pneumonic plague, which affects the lungs, is the deadliest form of the disease. Although the plague killed millions of Europeans during the Black Death of the 14th century, it is now easily treated with antibiotics. 

Etching called the Plague Victims of Rome.

An etching called "The Plague Victims of Rome." The Black Death killed millions of people in Europe in the 14th century.  (Ken Welsh/Design Pics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Pneumonic plague causes severe pneumonia and respiratory failure, according to the Cleveland Clinic. 

Bubonic plague is the most common form of the disease, affecting the lymph nodes. Septicemic plague is the least common form of the disease and affects the bloodstream. 

The plague is usually transmitted through flea bites from wild rodents or contact with an infected animal, and it can even spread person-to-person through the air. 

The Arizona Department of Health Services did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. 