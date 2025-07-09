US measles cases hit highest level in more than 30 years, CDC data shows

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The current number of measles cases in the U.S. is at its highest level in more than 30 years, according to new data released Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC said 1,288 confirmed cases have been recorded as of Tuesday throughout 38 states. Texas leads the nation with more than 700 cases.

Last year, the CDC reported only 285 measles cases. In 2019, there were 1,274 recorded, but this year’s total so far is the most since 1992, when there were 2,126 cases.

"There have been 27 outbreaks reported in 2025, and 88% of confirmed cases (1,130 of 1,288) are outbreak-associated," according to the CDC. "For comparison, 16 outbreaks were reported during 2024 and 69% of cases (198 of 285) were outbreak-associated."

Measles cases this year have led to three deaths across the U.S. -- and 92% of those who have contracted the virus are unvaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

Of this year’s cases, 13% have required hospitalization. Those under the age of five are the most likely to require additional medical care, the CDC said.

"The measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine is very safe and effective. When more than 95% of people in a community are vaccinated (coverage >95%), most people are protected through community immunity (herd immunity)," it added. "However, vaccination coverage among U.S. kindergartners has decreased from 95.2% during the 2019–2020 school year to 92.7% in the 2023–2024 school year, leaving approximately 280,000 kindergartners at risk during the 2023–2024 school year."

The states with cases are Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and Wyoming.

The CDC also said "Measles was officially eliminated from the United States in 2000, meaning there is no measles spreading within the country and new cases are only found when someone contracts measles abroad and returns to the country."

Health officials said measles symptoms begin to appear 7 to 14 days after contracting the virus and include a high fever, coughing and rashes.

"Measles can cause serious health complications, especially in children younger than 5 years of age," the CDC said. "Common complications are ear infections and diarrhea. Serious complications include pneumonia and encephalitis."

"Measles is very contagious," the CDC warns. "It spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. You can get measles just by being in a room where a person with measles has been. This can happen even up to 2 hours after that person has left."