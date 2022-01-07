Almost half of reported NY COVID-19 hospitalizations are not due to COVID-19

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul released data Friday breaking down COVID-19 hospitalizations by those who were admitted due to the virus and those who were admitted for other reasons but were found to have the illness.

Included in the data was a chart showing "how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions."

According to the provided statistics, in approximately 43% of hospital admissions "COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission."

Such cases totaled 4,928 as of Jan. 7, compared to 6,620 patients "admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID."

According to the same data set, a staggering 51% of COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York City were not due to COVID-19 or related symptoms. The numbers show that 3,060 patients were hospitalized for reasons other than COVID-19, while only 2,992 were admitted due to the illness.

"My administration is hard at work making testing, vaccines, boosters and masks more widely available in to fight this winter surge," Hochul said.

"While we are prepared to deal with whatever comes our way using the tools we know are effective, it will take a concerted effort on the part of every New Yorker to beat this pandemic and protect our loved ones."

Hochul's administration recently faced backlash after revealing that it will prioritize non-White people in the distribution of COVID-19 treatments in short supply.

New York’s Department of Health released a document detailing its plan to distribute the treatments, such as monoclonal antibody treatment and antiviral pills.

The plan includes a section on eligibility for the scarce antiviral pills that people must meet to receive the treatment, including a line stating a person needs to have "a medical condition or other factors that increase their risk for severe illness."