Alabama woman’s zombie Halloween costume turns into medical nightmare after $3 fake teeth get stuck

An Alabama woman’s $3 finishing touch to her zombie Halloween costume landed her a terrifying trip to the dentist after her fake vampire fangs wouldn’t detach from her actual chompers. Anna Tew, of Mobile County, claims she used the temporary glue that came with the store-purchased fake teeth.

She said her efforts to remove the teeth, which had grown uncomfortably tight in her mouth, went on until around 2 a.m.

“I even took a pair of wire clippers and cut the tips of those two off,” she told WKRG.

Her growing pain led her to search for an emergency dentist who could see her right away. She wound up at Dr. John Murphy’s chair at Alabama Family Dental on Saturday. He told the news outlet that the natural shape of teeth and gums can sometimes cause a product to get stuck.

“He talked about drilling. They had a saw, talked about taking them off in sections, and they couldn’t numb it because they were scared they would actually pull my teeth out,” she told the news outlet. “So he went in and picked and pulled and I squealed like a baby and they got them out.”

Tew said that’s the last time she uses fake teeth and hopes that others learn from her ordeal.

“I will never do it again,” she told the news outlet. “I will never put anything like that again in my mouth.”