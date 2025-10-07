5 things you need to know before getting your flu shot, according to doctors

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Getting an annual flu shot is a simple procedure, but small choices before and after can make a big difference in how you feel afterward.

Medical experts and nutrition specialists shared some recommendations to make your appointment as smooth and comfortable as possible.

No. 1. Wear something you can roll up easily

"Clothing that allows you to have easy access to this area is the best option," Kenneth J. Perry, a physician based in South Carolina, told Fox News Digital.

Flu shots typically go into the upper arm (specifically the deltoid muscle), which means having a removable layer or avoiding the sweaters altogether might prevent some hassle.

No. 2. Have a light snack before you go

"You typically don't need to eat or drink anything unless this would make you more comfortable," Dr. Michael A. Traub of Crystal Run Healthcare in New York told Fox News Digital.

However, eating something light can help steady your blood sugar and prevent lightheadedness.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), "giving patients a beverage, a snack, or some reassurance about the procedure has been shown to prevent some fainting."

The nonprofit Immunize.org adds, "Before the visit, eat or drink if needed. If you are very hungry or thirsty, you may be more likely to feel faint when vaccinated."

A small snack with protein and complex carbohydrates — such as a banana with peanut butter or yogurt with granola — is a simple way to stay steady during and after your shot.

No. 3. Stay hydrated before and after

It's not necessary to chug water, but staying hydrated can help with comfort and recovery.

Both the CDC and Immunize.org emphasize hydration as a way to prevent fainting and maintain circulation during vaccination.

Drinking a glass of water before the appointment and steady fluids afterward can make a noticeable difference, especially for those who tend to feel lightheaded with needles.

No. 4. Know how to ease soreness

It’s normal to feel a little achy or tired after receiving the flu shot.

"Typical side effects from the vaccine include mild fatigue, headache and sometimes body aches," Traub noted.

Perry added that muscle cramping and achiness "can easily be alleviated with acetaminophen or ibuprofen."

Experts recommend continuing to move the arm after the vaccine, as light exercise or movement may help reduce soreness.

No. 5. Know what’s normal and what’s not

A bit of soreness or a mild headache is expected, but if you experience wheezing, trouble breathing, swelling of the lips or tongue, rash, severe nausea, vomiting or chest pain, it's important to contact your doctor, according to Traub.

Perry noted that hives, itchiness, difficulty breathing or nausea could signal an allergic reaction.

As far as where to get the flu vaccine, a doctor’s office, pharmacy or local health department are all safe options.

Timing matters, too: Traub recommends that everyone 6 months and older get vaccinated "every season, ideally by Halloween."