4 bees found feeding on woman's tears inside her eyelid in Taiwan

A 29-year-old Taiwanese woman discovered four bees had been feeding off her tears after she went to the hospital with a sharp stinging pain in her eye, according to reports.

The doctor was able to extract the sweat bees alive from inside the woman’s tear duct, The Guardian reported. The small bees are the size of a sesame seed.

“I saw something that looked like insect legs, so I pulled them out under a microscope slowly, and one at a time without damaging their bodies,” Dr. Hung Chi-ting, the head of ophthalmology at Fooyin University Hospital said at a news conference.

The woman had been at a family member’s grave when the sweat bees likely entered her eye. She said she felt something enter her eye, but assumed it w as dirt, CTS News in Taiwan reported.

Her eyesight was saved, according to The Guardian, because she hadn’t rubbed her eyes.