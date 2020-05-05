15 children in New York City hospitalized with mystery ailment linked to coronavirus: report

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Hospitals in New York City have reported that they are treating 15 children that have shown symptoms often associated with Kawasaki disease, which global health officials have linked to the coronavirus.

CLICK FOR THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS

The New York Times reported early Tuesday that the children range from 2 to 15. Their illnesses have been described in a bulletin as a multisystem inflammatory syndrome potentially linked to COVID-19.

Last week, Matt Hancock, the U.K.’s health secretary, issued a warning that some children have died in Italy and Britain from an unknown condition that has been likened to Kawasaki disease. Doctors in Europe said some of the children who died from the inflammatory ailment had no underlying conditions.

The Times pointed out that none of the children in the U.S. died.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It’s increasingly recognized that Covid-19 hasn’t read the textbook about what it should be doing as a respiratory virus,” Prof David Burgner, a pediatric and infectious diseases doctor at Melbourne’s Murdoch Children’s Research Institute, told the Guardian last week.