10-year-old girl becomes youngest person to climb El Capitan

A 10-year-old girl just became the youngest person to conquer one of the world’s hardest mountain climbs.

Selah Schneiter successfully climbed the “Nose route” on El Capitan in Yosemite State Park. The climb reportedly took place over five days in early June.

Schneiter’s parents shared a picture of her climb on social media, showing the young girl happily looking up while hanging incredibly high off the side of the rock face. The photo was captioned with “Hope you’re having a great time hanging out, one way or another, on this fine Saturday. Here, hanging 2,000 feet up The Nose route on El Capitan in Yosemite National Park.”

Scheitner’s father and one of his friends came along for the trip, ABC 30 reports. Her father, Mike, told the outlet, “We got to hang out together, spend some time on ledges just relaxing, talking about the world, talking about life...talking about the river below and having a good time.”

The moment was extra special for the family. Aside from the record-setting achievement, the mountain holds a special place in the family’s history. Her father claims that he fell in love with his wife and Selah’s mother at that same spot. “El Cap just feels like part of our family story,” he told The Fresno Bee.

Selah first dreamed of climbing the mountain at around 6- or 7-years-old, The Fresno Bee reports. After climbing the mountain, she celebrated the accomplishment in a very low-key way. “We went down to the pizza shack and got pizza," Selah told The Fresno Bee.