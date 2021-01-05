West Virginia announces 1st wild boar hunting lottery

It’s going to be an exciting year for some wild boar hunters.

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced a change to its wild boar hunting program. While certain hunters have been able to hunt the animal in the state during previous seasons, a new system will be implemented in the upcoming one.

The West Virginia DNR will be holding a lottery for wild boar hunting on private land, according to a press release on its website. The DNR will be granting 200 permits through the lottery for the upcoming season, which runs from Feb. 5-7.

Stephen McDaniel, director of the West Virginia DNR said, "We are so excited to be offering this lottery to resident hunters because there are limited places in West Virginia where you can hunt wild boar. Most of the wild boar range in West Virginia lies within the confines of private land, so this lottery could end up being the opportunity of a lifetime for a few lucky boar hunters."

The hunt will reportedly take place on 8,000 acres of private land in Logan County. The lottery will be open only to resident hunters and the application process will be open from Jan. 5-14.

In the previous wild boar hunting season, which ran from Oct. 24-31, resident hunters could only participate if they had a certain class of hunting license or were exempt from purchasing hunting licenses, WDTV reports. Hunters could also purchase conservation stamps and resident big game stamps to be permitted to participate in the hunt.