Wisconsin announces 1st wolf hunting season since 2014

Wolf hunting is coming back to Wisconsin.

While all of the details are still being figured out, it was recently announced that Wisconsin will be holding its first wolf hunting season in over a half-decade. The season is scheduled to begin in November.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced that it is planning a wolf harvest season for the fall of 2021. According to the announcement, the decision was made after the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service removed gray wolves from the federal endangered species list on Jan. 4.

This decision returns management of wolf populations to state authorities.

Keith Warnke, administrator of Fish, Wildlife and Parks Division for the Wisconsin DNR, told Fox 21, "It is tremendously important to us to have a good, robust, strong population of wolves and we know we can do that. We’ve managed hunting seasons in the past and we’ve maintained a good, strong population of wolves."

Fox 21 reports that it is estimated that 1,000 wolves live in Wisconsin, which is reportedly an increase from previous years. Details for the upcoming hunt are still being finalized and the Wisconsin DNR reportedly will consult with the state’s Native American tribes before setting a harvest cap.

