Texas fishermen win tournament with 737-pound marlin

A team of fishermen made history in Port Aransas, a coastal city in Texas, where they caught a 737-pound blue marlin.

The impressive catch was reeled in on Friday during the 14th annual Texas Legends Billfish Tournament and is the heaviest blue marlin on record for the city, the organization shared on Facebook.

The competing team that brought in the record-breaking fish and won the tournament overall included angler Justin Waight, boat owner Riley Rhodes, captain Raleigh Morrison, first mate Johnny Luby and second mate Ben Scott.

Previously, the record for the heaviest blue marlin went to a team in 2010 that caught a 545 pounder.

Fox News reached out to the Texas Legends Billfish Tournament but did not immediately receive a response upon request.

The catch falls short by 190.7 pounds from the all-time state record, which is the 927.7-pound blue marlin that was caught in 2014 at the Bastante John Uhr Memorial Billfish Tournament, according to a report from Game and Fish Magazine.

The world record for the heaviest blue marlin was 1,402 pounds caught in Victoria, Brazil 28 years ago, according to data maintained by the International Game Fish Association.