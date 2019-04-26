Huge great white shark shocks Florida couple as it emerges from water, bites chum bag, wild video shows

A commercial fisherman and his girlfriend were shocked when a massive great white shark lurched from the water to snag a bite of the bait hanging off the back of their boat in the Florida Keys.

The shark, which was estimated to be 15 to 16 feet in length, according to the boat’s captain, Carter Bates, emerged from the water near Summerland Key on Tuesday to get a taste of what was inside Bates’ chum bag. Bates' girlfriend, Suzy Gumbo, was quick to film the event, and, as of early Friday afternoon, it had more than 180,000 views and 3,000 shares on Facebook.

“Oh my God,” Grumbo can be heard repeating in the video.

“I’ve certainly never seen anything like this before,” Grumbo, 44, later told the Miami Herald of the wild moment.

Bates, who told the newspaper he has worked as a commercial fisherman for roughly a decade, said the great white circled the boat for a few hours before making its move on the chum bag, which was about 100 pounds in weight, per the Miami Herald.

“It only wanted the chum block,” the 37-year-old said, noting the shark didn’t appear to have interest in the yellowtail snapper they caught earlier that day.

"When it's there, right there, it's like yeah, a little intimidating, but at the same time amazing because that’s a creature I’ll probably never ever see again," Bates separately told NBC Miami of the shark.

Suzy Grumbo did not immediately return Fox News’ request for additional comment Friday.