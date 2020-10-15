San Francisco Zoo offers $2,100 reward for missing lemur

The San Francisco Zoo & Gardens is offering a reward to anyone who help police locate its missing lemur.

Tips and any other information provided to the San Francisco Police Department that lead to the safe recovery of the zoo’s 21-year-old lemur, Maki, will be rewarded $2,100 – which is an amount that was purposely picked to represent $100 for every year Maki has been alive.

LEMUR STOLEN FROM SAN FRANCISCO ZOO, POLICE SAY

The SFPD can be contacted through its 24 Hour Tip Line at 415-575-4444 or through its “Text a Tip” system at TIP411. All text messages should start with SFPD before writing specific details.

“We are extremely concerned about Maki’s welfare,” said Tanya M. Peterson, the CEO and executive director at the San Francisco Zoological Society, in a press release.

“After a thorough investigation yesterday by SFPD, we feel a reward will hopefully help to generate some leads, as this is a precious life at stake,” she added regarding the zoo’s choice to issue a reward.

CALIFORNIA MAN WHO STOLE ENDANGERED LEMUR FROM ZOO SENTENCED TO PRISON

Maki, a male ring-tailed lemur, was discovered missing on Wednesday morning. Local police reportedly arrived at the scene at around 9:40 a.m. and have deduced that Maki was taken from his animal enclosure on Tuesday night.

The lemur was kept in the zoo’s Lipman Family Lemur Forest and the SFPD found signs of forced entry, according to a statement issued, the same day zoo officials found out Maki was missing. An investigation is underway to locate the mammal.

MONKEY STEALS MAN'S PHONE, PROCEEDS TO TAKE HILARIOUS SELFIES

Maki’s age and status as a “highly endangered” species is a large cause of concern for the San Francisco Zoo.

In its latest press release, Maki was described as “an older animal that requires special care.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Ring-tailed lemurs are native to Madagascar, an island off the coast of Africa.