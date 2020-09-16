Monkey steals man's phone, proceeds to take hilarious selfies

One cheeky creature made a monkey out of a Malaysian man by stealing his cellphone and snapping tons of selfies.

Zackrydz Rodzi woke up in a tizzy on Saturday morning when he realized his smartphone was missing, the BBC reports. The man, from Batu Pahat, Johor, said there was "no sign of robbery" while searching for the missing must-have.

BEAR AWAKES NAPPING MAN IN SURPRISING VIDEO

On Sunday afternoon, the 20-year-old's father spotted a monkey outside their home. Calling his phone once more, Zackrydz heard ringing "from the jungle a few steps beyond the back garden" and discovered the muddy device under a palm tree.

From there, the student's uncle teased that the camera roll might contain pictures of the robbery or thief; Zackrydz opened up the gallery “and boom, it's full of monkey photos,” he said.

Though it remains unclear exactly how the smartphone was stolen, Zackrydz speculates that the monkey may have entered his house through his brother’s open bedroom window.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

"The suspect," he joked in a caption accompanying the monkey's selfies on social media.

The computer science student shared a now-viral video of the camera roll surprise to Twitter, where it has been viewed over 260,000 times.

The quick clip documents the monkey business that allegedly occurred during the hours the device was gone, complete with photos of tree branches the mischievous monkey took.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

“Something you might see once in a century,” Zackrydz said of the incident.