Ohio fisherman praises rescue workers after falling under ice in rushing river: 'Icebergs the size of cars were raging at me'

Emergency workers in Ohio rescued a fisherman who became stranded after falling through the ice on Monday — just hours after they helped rescue a park ranger trying to save a puppy.

On Monday afternoon, the Perry Joint Fire District shared news of the two water rescues to Facebook, along with thanks to “all rescuers and departments involved."

Earlier in the day the department responded to calls of a park ranger who had fallen down a cliff trying to rescue a lost dog. After attempting to retrieve the puppy, the ranger and the dog became stuck between the “swift waters” of Grand River and an embankment.

“Perry [Joint Fire District] along with Madison Fire assisted in getting both the Ranger and dog to safety,” the district wrote on Facebook, sharing a video of both the ranger and the dog in a raft.

“Both are doing well, the dog suffered a possible broken leg but will recover.”

Monday had more in store for Perry’s fire district, however, when a fisherman fell into the icy water on a portion of the same river and became “stranded on an island” amid the rushing currents, according to the district’s Facebook post.

Along with the post, the Perry Joint Fire District shared footage of an official crossing the swift waters to reach the stranded fisherman, using a ladder as a makeshift bridge.

The fisherman, who identified himself as Duane Doroba in the comments of the video, had later urged fellow anglers to be careful on the water, explaining that he initially saw no ice prior to the incident.

“I was fishing a small pool when I heard crashes. Icebergs the size of cars were raging at me,” Doroba said.

“I tried to [outrun] it but it took me,” he added. “I was under the ice in a raging river. I managed to get out of the ice and grabbed a tree in the middle of the water.”

In addition to praising his rescuers, Doroba posted before-and-after pictures of the area he was fishing to illustrate how quickly the situation escalated.

“If I can save one person this will be worth it,” Doroba wrote.

The Perry Joint Fire District confirmed that the fisherman was treated for mild hypothermia after the rescue.