New Jersey fisherman wrangles large shark in the middle of the beach

A man fishing off the coast of New Jersey caught more than he bargained for when he reeled in a large shark.

The fish was caught over the weekend in the waters off of Brigantine, NJ. A crowd gathered as the fisherman fought to reel in the amazing catch.

Fabiana Pons captured the scene on video and uploaded it to the internet. The footage shows the man struggling to control the large animal while others try to measure the beast. It has not been stated what type of shark it was, although based on the footage, it wasn’t a happy kind of shark.

After showing off the catch, the fisherman released the shark back into the ocean.

This isn’t the first shark to be sighted on the New Jersey coastline recently. Last week, a group of fisherman had a shocking encounter with a much larger shark in the waters off of New Jersey.

The group of five men was wrapping up after a day of fishing when they spotted the massive animal. It circled the boat several times before charging up and grabbing their chum bag with its mouth. This incident was also caught on camera and drew several comparisons to the 1975 movie “Jaws.”