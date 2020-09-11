'Marathon man' angler unofficially breaks own world record catching 2,645 fish in 24 hours

Now that’s a nice catch.

A professional fisherman known as the “Marathon man” is said to have smashed his own world record for the most fish caught in a single 24-hour period — all for a good cause.

Jeff Kolodzinski began fishing for 24 hours straight near Peroria, Ill. at 9 a.m. Wednesday, and hooked over 2,645 fish by 9 a.m. on Thursday, UPI reports.

The outdoorsman set out with a 10-foot pole and live bait to fundraise for the nonprofit Fishing For Life’s NextGen program, which provides outdoor programs and mentorship for children of military families.

“My true passion has always been to introduce people – especially families – to the sport of fishing,” Kolodzinski said in a statement of his epic quest. “Partnering with Fishing For Life and Sankoty Lakes Resort and Retreat is my way of giving back to the sport that’s given me so much, while bringing awareness to a program that supports our military heroes and their families.”

“Along the way, I think we can show people how great the sport of fishing really is — how it promotes nature, healthy relationships, mental health, camaraderie, and fun,” he added.

As of Friday morning, over $15,000 had been raised toward his $20,000 goal.

Last year, Kolodzinski set the Guinness World Record for most fish caught in a day when he hooked 2,172 fish in 24 hours at Giant Goose Ranch, also in Illinois.

After reeling in an unofficial victory on Thursday, the fisherman now plans to submit proof of the attempt to Guinness for formal recognition, per UPI.

Kolodzinski was contacted for further comment.

