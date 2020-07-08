Maine angler smashes state record with nearly 40-pound lake trout catch after long battle

Add this to the record books.

Maine man, Erik Poland, was out fishing for salmon July 2 as a way to fill time when he landed the catch of his dreams.

What started off as a short, leisurely fishing excursion turned into an hours-long battle between the 34-year-old man from Andover and a giant state record-breaking lake trout weighing nearly 40 pounds.

According to Bangor Daily News, Poland let out 150 yards of lead-core line to target fish at the bottom of the Lower Richardson Lake last week. Soon he felt something catch, and then the fight ensued.

“I can’t even dare to guess how many times it ran line out on me, and then I’d reel it back in,” Poland said to the local news outlet, noting how unprepared he was for such a massive catch.

“It felt like two days, but [the fight] was probably an hour or an hour and a half, tops,” Poland said to Bangor Daily News. “I walked it up to the back of the boat, looked at my 18- to 20-inch net and quickly kicked that to the side.”

Once Poland was able to get the lake trout, or togue, to the surface, he managed to grab it with his hands and drag it into the boat.

When measured on a certified scale on shore, the fish clocked in at 44-inches long and weighed 39.2 pounds. The hefty-sized togue smashed the previous record of 41 inches and 31.5 pounds, which had been set in 1958 by Hollis Grindle.

Poland plans to have the giant fish mounted and displayed in his home, though he has promised the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife to save the otolith bone so officials can determine how old it was.

“There was a fleeting moment where I really wanted to put it back,” Poland said to the outlet. “But ultimately, I would have been the biggest liar in the world if I had. Then it really would have just been a fish tale.”