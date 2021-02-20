UK man's lost surfboard returned after drifting 400 miles to Shetland Islands

A man in the U.K. was reunited with his surfboard earlier this month after it had drifted more than 400 miles away to the Shetland Islands in Scotland.

Stephanie Riise, 22, and Jake Anderson, 23, were taking a walk on a Shetland beach on Dec. 28 when they found a 9-foot surfboard that seemed to be in pretty good condition.

"Our interest was piqued at that point and we were just wondering where it had come from, how far it had traveled, who lost it, what story was behind it," Riise told SWNS. "We went straight in to inspect the board to find any clues. We were surprised by its condition; it seemed pretty good."

That day, Riise posted pictures of the board on Facebook to see if they could track down the owner. A day later, Riise and Anderson were put in touch with Lee Brogan, the surfer who’d had the board for 10 years.

"We were so surprised by how quickly it all came about. We didn’t think we’d ever find the owner in all honesty," Riise said. "We were so pleased he had gotten in touch."

Brogan was surfing in Runswick Bay in Scarborough, North Yorks, last November when a wave wiped him out and the leash attached to his board snapped.

He told Riise that after he fell off, his board headed "in the opposite direction" and he couldn't grab it.

"He watched the board move away with binoculars, just helpless," Riise said.

When they connected on Facebook, Riise made sure to confirm that Brogan was the owner before she arranged to have the board returned to him. One of her friends took the surfboard down in his van earlier this month.

"I was so stoked to finally get it back, I could hardly believe that it’d turned up," Brogan told the Shetland News.

He was surprised that board was in such good condition after such a long journey.

"It needs a few small ding repairs and a bit of a repaint, but other than that it’s fully intact," he told the newspaper.

Riise told SWNS she and Anderson were surprised they could track down Brogan so fast.

"We couldn’t believe how quickly we got in touch with Lee, and we were chuffed to be able to help him and out and get his board back to him," she said.

"It’s just been fun to have been able to do something nice for someone during [coronavirus] lockdown,as everything’s been quite doom and gloom."