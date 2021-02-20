Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

GREAT OUTDOORS
Published

UK man's lost surfboard returned after drifting 400 miles to Shetland Islands

The board was found by a couple taking a walk on a beach in Scotland

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 20Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A man in the U.K. was reunited with his surfboard earlier this month after it had drifted more than 400 miles away to the Shetland Islands in Scotland.

Stephanie Riise, 22, and Jake Anderson, 23, were taking a walk on a Shetland beach on Dec. 28 when they found a 9-foot surfboard that seemed to be in pretty good condition. 

"Our interest was piqued at that point and we were just wondering where it had come from, how far it had traveled, who lost it, what story was behind it," Riise told SWNS. "We went straight in to inspect the board to find any clues. We were surprised by its condition; it seemed pretty good."

COLORADO MAN FIGHTS MOUNTAIN LION TO SAVE DOG FROM ATTACK

That day, Riise posted pictures of the board on Facebook to see if they could track down the owner. A day later, Riise and Anderson were put in touch with Lee Brogan, the surfer who’d had the board for 10 years.

Stephanie Riise, 22, and Jake Anderson, 23, found this 9-foot surfboard while they were on a walk on Dec. 28.

Stephanie Riise, 22, and Jake Anderson, 23, found this 9-foot surfboard while they were on a walk on Dec. 28. (SWNS)

"We were so surprised by how quickly it all came about. We didn’t think we’d ever find the owner in all honesty," Riise said. "We were so pleased he had gotten in touch."

FLORIDA FISHERMEN CATCH A WARSAW GROUPER THAT WAS BIGGER THAN A MAN

Brogan was surfing in Runswick Bay in Scarborough, North Yorks, last November when a wave wiped him out and the leash attached to his board snapped.

A day after Riise and Anderson posted about the surfboard on Facebook, they got in touch with the board's owner, Lee Brogan.

A day after Riise and Anderson posted about the surfboard on Facebook, they got in touch with the board's owner, Lee Brogan. (SWNS)

He told Riise that after he fell off, his board headed "in the opposite direction" and he couldn't grab it.

"He watched the board move away with binoculars, just helpless," Riise said. 

ITALY WON’T LET SKI SLOPES OPEN AFTER CORONAVIRUS VARIANT DETECTED IN COUNTRY

When they connected on Facebook, Riise made sure to confirm that Brogan was the owner before she arranged to have the board returned to him. One of her friends took the surfboard down in his van earlier this month. 

Lee Brogan couldn't believe he was reunited with his board after it had drifted 400 miles away to the Shetland Islands from Runswick Bay in Scarborough, North York, in November.

Lee Brogan couldn't believe he was reunited with his board after it had drifted 400 miles away to the Shetland Islands from Runswick Bay in Scarborough, North York, in November. (SWNS)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"I was so stoked to finally get it back, I could hardly believe that it’d turned up," Brogan told the Shetland News

He was surprised that board was in such good condition after such a long journey. 

"It needs a few small ding repairs and a bit of a repaint, but other than that it’s fully intact," he told the newspaper.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER 

Riise told SWNS she and Anderson were surprised they could track down Brogan so fast.

"We couldn’t believe how quickly we got in touch with Lee, and we were chuffed to be able to help him and out and get his board back to him," she said.

"It’s just been fun to have been able to do something nice for someone during [coronavirus] lockdown,as everything’s been quite doom and gloom." 

Ann Schmidt is a Lifestyle reporter for Fox News.