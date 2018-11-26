Illinois first deer hunting weekend yields 59,000 deer

Illinois deer hunters started the fall’s firearm season with a bang, napping nearly 59,000 deer in a single weekend.

KENTUCKY MAN BAGS 'RARE' DEER WITH DECAPITATED BUCK HEAD ENTANGLED IN ITS ANTLERS

The state’s deer hunting season this year is running in two sets: Nov. 16-18 and Nov. 29-Dec. 2.

In the first, hunters pulled in 58,836 deer, which according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources represented a 14 percent increase over the first weekend of the season last year, which totaled 51,450.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Illinois deer hunters will be given another opportunity to nab a buck in the weekend of Dec. 7-9, when muzzleloader-only season opens.

Archery season will continue through January 20, 2019.