Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Hunting
Published

Iowa hunting party shoots house, fellow hunter during opening weekend excursion

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
close
Hunter bags 17-point buck after tracking it for 6 yearsVideo

Hunter bags 17-point buck after tracking it for 6 years

Hunter David Miller first spotted what would go on to be a 17-point buck on a network of game cameras set up on land he and his friends has leased in Mingo County, West Virginia in 2013. Miller was patient with his tracking of the buck, waiting a full six years until it reached maturity to hunt the impressive animal.

Talk about a poor shot.

One ill-fated hunting excursion in Iowa ended in property damage and a trip to the hospital after one member of the hunting party was shot in the leg.

SEE IT: MISSOURI HUNTER BAGS RARE ALBINO DEER: 'ALL GLORY GOES TO GOD IN THIS'

On Sunday, during the opening weekend of shotgun deer season, conservation officers with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) received word that a Logan home was damaged by bullets.

An 18-year-old hunter named Chase Maguire was shooting at a deer over a hilltop when his bullets missed the animal and hit a nearby house, KCAU reported.

One ill-fated hunting excursion in Iowa reportedly culminated property damage and a trip to the hospital after one member of the hunting party was shot in the leg.

One ill-fated hunting excursion in Iowa reportedly culminated property damage and a trip to the hospital after one member of the hunting party was shot in the leg. (iStock)

Worse yet, during the same outing, another member of the hunting party was shot in the lower leg by one of his fellow outdoorsmen.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Craig Brenden, 38, was shot in the leg by another hunter who was firing at a wounded deer, KTVO reports. Brenden, also of Logan, was hospitalized for the injury and later airlifted to the University of Nebraska Medical Center, where he remains in stable condition.

Authorities are now working to determine which hunter in the group fired the shot that hit the now-injured hunter.

Authorities are now working to determine which hunter in the group fired the shot that hit the now-injured hunter. (iStock)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Now authorities are working to determine which hunter in the group fired the shot that hit Brenden.

An investigation has since been launched into the incident, and no charges had been filed as of Tuesday, per KCAU.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A spokesperson for the DNR was not immediately available to offer further comment.

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle. Follow her on Twitter at @JaninePuhak