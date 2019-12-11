Iowa hunting party shoots house, fellow hunter during opening weekend excursion

Talk about a poor shot.

One ill-fated hunting excursion in Iowa ended in property damage and a trip to the hospital after one member of the hunting party was shot in the leg.

On Sunday, during the opening weekend of shotgun deer season, conservation officers with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) received word that a Logan home was damaged by bullets.

An 18-year-old hunter named Chase Maguire was shooting at a deer over a hilltop when his bullets missed the animal and hit a nearby house, KCAU reported.

Worse yet, during the same outing, another member of the hunting party was shot in the lower leg by one of his fellow outdoorsmen.

Craig Brenden, 38, was shot in the leg by another hunter who was firing at a wounded deer, KTVO reports. Brenden, also of Logan, was hospitalized for the injury and later airlifted to the University of Nebraska Medical Center, where he remains in stable condition.

Now authorities are working to determine which hunter in the group fired the shot that hit Brenden.

An investigation has since been launched into the incident, and no charges had been filed as of Tuesday, per KCAU.

A spokesperson for the DNR was not immediately available to offer further comment.