Viral video shows group feeding peanut butter sandwiches to wild bear, Twitter users react

A group of people at an outdoor gathering sat and watched as one attendee decided to feed a black bear a sandwich.

Social media user Kaitlyn Nesbit documented the risky exchange and posted a video on TikTok, a TMZ report showed. The associated account briefly went private before reappearing for public view, though, the video of the bear being fed does not appear to be available anymore.

WARNING: Video contains graphic language

The black bear in question is shown walking up to the group, who are sitting at a picnic table and bench in a wooded area. A man walks up to the table and hastily prepares a peanut butter sandwich out of a single slice of bread.

In the middle of the prep, the unidentified man even chastises the bear to be patient as it appears to be eager about the free meal.

“He’s making her a peanut butter and jelly sandwich,” the person behind the camera laughs in disbelief.

Expletives and other brief comments were shared by onlookers who aren’t present on screen, and the video ends showing another man had decided to make and feed the bear a sandwich.

The now-deleted video was shared by multiple outlets, including the popular blog Barstool Sports, which posted a copy on Twitter.

Some Twitter users found humor in the video, however, a majority of the retweets criticized the group for potentially putting themselves and the bear in danger.

Others showed concern for the bear’s future now that is has been fed by humans.

“Nothing to see here, just a group of idiots causing this bear to probably have to be euthanized,” one user by the name of WhoDat in TN retweeted. “DO NOT FEED BEARS.”

Another Twitter user named Bryce echoed these sentiments with a longer response.

“This ends with future bear attacks and eventually euthanasia. The bear may look nice and friendly but once it loses its fear of people it will be a different story,” he wrote. “Wildlife are not toys or pets. Don't feed wildlife, leave them alone.”

It’s not clear where or when the incident took place.

In Colorado, park rangers seem to have similar issues with guests feeding wildlife.

A ranger from Clear Creek Canyon issued a message about visitors who reportedly tried to feed a moose a pizza.