Groom jokes that 2020 'has not been the best year' – and then lightning strikes at his wedding

A couple from Massachusetts had a jolting wedding on Saturday.

Aaron Sawitsky and Denice McClure were in the middle of their socially distanced outdoor ceremony when lightning struck from an impending thunderstorm. The sudden bolt flashed across the body of water from where they stood and was quickly followed up by a crackling boom just after the groom joked, “Let’s face it, 2020 has not been the best year.”

The astonishing moment was all documented in a video posted to Sawitsky’s Instagram.

“Turn on the sound for this one. Mother nature has one wry sense of humor,” he wrote the following day. “Thankfully no one got electrocuted and we finished our vows before the rain started!”

Sawitsky was not immediately available to comment on the moment further, as he and his new wife were away enjoying their honeymoon at the time of publication.

However, Sawitsky did manage to tell independent television station WHDH that he thought “the timing was pretty epic” before he set off on vacation with his sweetheart. “And it so perfectly captures the experience of 2020 so far. So, I think the only thing you can do is look at it and be like, ‘Yup. Yea that’s 2020.’ And kind of laugh,” he added.

Despite the interruption, Sawitsky and McClure were able to complete their ceremony, which had already been postponed by two months due to the state of the coronavirus pandemic.

Thirty-six guests attended their Aug. 22 wedding, and luckily no one got hurt in the process.

The probability of lightning striking at a wedding ‒ and punctuating the groom's joke ‒ is likely incalculable. However, the probability of getting struck by lightning is around 1 in 280,000, according to current records from the National Lightning Safety Institute. Interestingly enough, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention adds that 32% of lightning injuries occur indoors.