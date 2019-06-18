Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sharks
Published

'Miss May,’ 10-foot Great White Shark spotted off South Carolina Coast

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 18Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 18

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 18 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A 10-foot Great White Shark named “Miss May” was spotted off the coast of South Carolina Monday morning, according to reports.

Researchers with OCEARCH, an organization that collects data on ocean animals, said Miss May was tagged near a beach in northern Florida on February 15.

The shark was tracked off the coast of Savannah, Ga. last week before being spotted off the coast of Charleston around 8:49 a.m. Monday morning.

The shark was named after Mayport, Fla., the site of OCEARCH's future research home, according to WJCL.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Data collected on Miss May’s movements indicated the shark has traveled 2112 in 103 days, WCIV reported.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.