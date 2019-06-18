'Miss May,’ 10-foot Great White Shark spotted off South Carolina Coast

A 10-foot Great White Shark named “Miss May” was spotted off the coast of South Carolina Monday morning, according to reports.

Researchers with OCEARCH, an organization that collects data on ocean animals, said Miss May was tagged near a beach in northern Florida on February 15.

The shark was tracked off the coast of Savannah, Ga. last week before being spotted off the coast of Charleston around 8:49 a.m. Monday morning.

The shark was named after Mayport, Fla., the site of OCEARCH's future research home, according to WJCL.

Data collected on Miss May’s movements indicated the shark has traveled 2112 in 103 days, WCIV reported.