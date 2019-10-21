Florida boy charms Twitter with catch-and-release fishing video: 'Let's put this beauty back in the water'

A boy is going viral for his adorable fishing style.

Ke'mari Cooper of Quincy, Fla., was fishing with his dad Velt on Sunday when he landed a seven-pound bass — his personal best — using a “black trick worm” lure.

“Seven pounds!” Ke'mari exclaims while holding the large fish up for his dad, who is filming the catch.

An obviously excited Ke'mari explains that he just knew he was going to catch something that day.

“Let’s put this beauty back in the water,” he says in the video, before walking back over to the lake and gently easing the fish back in. “I hope you grow even bigger, baby.”

“I hope you go back and be better,” he continued while petting the fish.

As he releases the fish, Ke'mari tells the fish he'll “see you later” sometime in the future.

The young boy’s sweet catch-and-release has sparked tons of reactions online, with many praising Ke'mari for his sweet disposition.

"Every true fisherman knows when to catch and release," one Twitter user wrote. "This boy was raised right and his pure excitement catching his record fish is the most awesome thing to watch!

"Love this," she added.

Ke'mari, meanwhile, appears to already have an impressive collection of catches uploaded to his YouTube channel, where he currently boasts over 700 followers.