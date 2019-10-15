8-year-old catches giant 692-pound tiger shark in Australia

An 8-year-old Australian boy hooked a 692-pound tiger shark – and may have broken a world record – on a fishing trip earlier this month.

FLORIDA FISHERMAN CATCHES ENORMOUS TARPON FROM SHORE WITH HELP FROM DRONE

Jayden Millauro, who only weighs 88 pounds himself, was out fishing with his dad Jonathan off the coast of New South Wales, Australia's 9 News reports.

Reportedly the youngest member of the Port Hacking Game Fishing Club, Jayden is no stranger to fishing, though he was not expecting to land a shark nearly eight times his size.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I was trying to hold myself by pushing off the wall in the boat,” says Jayden of hooking the monster fish using a 33-pound line.

According to 9 News, the group didn’t know Jayden may have smashed the International Game Fish Association's “small fry” category record until they got back to shore and had it weighed. The record was originally set by Ian Hissey in 1997 with his 687-pound tiger shark.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Though Jayden has not officially been approved as the new world record holder, his tiger shark would reportedly qualify if verified.

In any case, followers of the Port Hacking Game Fishing Club were quick to congratulate Jayden on the impressive catch.

"Beast young man!" one wrote. "Well done to you and the crew."

"Well done team undertaker," another wrote. "Great effort by the young man."