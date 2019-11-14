Pedestrians looting fish during overturned truck accident goes viral

A video of people looting live fish strewn across a busy street in Kapur, India, after a truck accident has gone viral.

The video, posted to Twitter on Tuesday, shows a massive crowd of people picking up the fish after a truck overturned in the middle of the road.

The live, squirming fish can be seen lying all over the street during the chaotic scene, as pedestrians grabbed as many of them as they could.

“Not a loot. Disaster management workers rescuing the victims!” a Twitter user commented.

“It seems that today a dish of fish will be made in Kapur,” another person tweeted.

Another Twitter user appeared to chastise the people for the looting of the “suffering” fish, writing: “How happy is the public to be angry at the suffering creature.”

The incident came just a month after another truck full of poultry crashed in Odisha, India, according to News18.

That video, which showed locals crowding the area to get as much chicken as possible, also went viral on Twitter.