Duck hunters could be 'shoulder to shoulder' in North Dakota due to Canadian border restrictions

Things might get a little crowded this hunting season.

Due to the uncertainty surrounding nonessential travel across the Canadian border for the near future, the fall hunting season may see some significant changes. Some states may see higher numbers of hunters this year and bird migration patterns may even be impacted.

North Dakota is preparing for a surge of duck hunters, the Star Tribune reports. According to the news outlet, these hunters would normally travel farther north to Canada but may be unable to this year.

One hunter and wildlife ecologist who spoke with the Star Tribune said hunters in North Dakota could be “shoulder to shoulder” this season.

In 2018, there were reportedly about 17,000 licensed waterfowl hunters in Saskatchewan and 54% percent were nonresidents. American duck hunters reportedly outnumber resident duck hunters in other parts of Canada as well.

Fox News recently reported that the Canadian border will remain limited for nonessential travel until at least Sept. 21, which is right before hunting season is set to begin.

Mike Szymanski, migratory game bird manager for North Dakota Game and Fish, told the Star Tribune, “We’re expecting to take kind of the brunt of it,” in regards to displaced hunters. “We expect there to be quite a bit of competition for hunting spots."

Fortunately, he also said the data shows it was likely a good year for “duck production.”

John Devney, senior vice president of Delta Waterfowl Foundation in Bismarck, N.D., told the news outlet that he’s received a high number of calls from hunters seeking advice for hunting in the state as an alternative to Canada.

South Dakota is reportedly not an option for out-of-state hunters as hunting licenses are only obtained through a lottery that’s now closed.

Some hunters are worried about the effect diminished hunting in Canada will have on duck migration habits. Some reportedly believe that reduced hunting pressure in Manitoba and Saskatchewan may cause the ducks to linger in those areas longer. Others, however, are apparently more optimistic and believe that the ducks coming to the United States won’t be used to avoiding hunters and will be easier to target.