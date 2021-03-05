Connecticut fishing season opens early to give anglers a safe activity during the pandemic

Anglers in Connecticut can get back on the water sooner than they expected.

On Thursday, Gov. Ned Lamont signed an executive order that removed closed seasons for fishing on all inland waters in the state and opened more lakes, ponds, rivers and streams to fishing across Connecticut.

The order removed trout fishing prohibitions, effective Thursday. Before Lamont signed the order, trout season wasn’t supposed to begin until April 10.

According to an announcement from the governor’s office, the executive order allows fishermen to "enjoy additional access to outdoor recreation, which has been a help to residents’ mental and physical health."

"Opening the fishing season early helps to reduce opening day crowds and limit the potential for spread of COVID-19," Lamont said in a statement. "Anglers are encouraged to continue to practice social distancing, and we encourage fishing to be enjoyed only with members of your immediate household and not as a group activity."

Lamont signed a similar order last year at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. In 2020, Connecticut saw a 17% increase in new fishing and hunting license sales, according to Lamont’s announcement.

To participate in the early fishing season, anglers are still required to purchase a 2021 fishing license and they still have to follow "all other fishing laws and regulations, including requirements for a fishing license and trout and salmon stamp when needed, and all methods, creel limits and length limits remain in effect," the announcement said.

Lamont also advised that anglers continue to practice social distancing and good personal hygiene to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.