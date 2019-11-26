Black bear sneaks up on guests at park, strokes woman's hair

Well, that’s worth the price of admission.

Guests at a park in Mexico were treated to a once-in-a-lifetime experience when they encountered a bear.

But while getting surprised by a bear is commonly a pretty terrifying experience, this one just wanted to ... wait, fix someone's hair?

A black bear approached guests at the Chipinque Ecological Park in Mexico, the Herald Publicist reports. The animal was apparently looking for food at some nearby trash cans when it sneaked up on some visitors.

Footage of the incident shows the large animal walk up behind the guests, stand up on its hind legs and then start brushing a woman’s hair. The animal then calmly sits back down, much to the guests’ surprise.

In October, a tourist was filmed getting dangerously close to a black bear in Tennessee.

On Oct. 14, Kelly Price Helms shared an “insane” 33-second clip to Facebook, featuring a group of people photographing a black bear from just a few feet away, while the wild animal ate grass near the side of a road between Cades Cove and Townsend, as per WBIR. The visitors seemed to be blissfully unaware of the dangerous situation they were in.

“Witnessed this the other day while visiting the Smoky Mountains. Insane!” Helms captioned the now-viral video, which has since been shared nearly 5,000 times to date.

“Please note that my family and I were safe in our car and unable to move along due to these people jumping out of their vehicles,” she added.

