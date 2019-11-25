4 Wisconsin hunters shot in separate incidents on deer season's opening days; 1 suspect still unidentified

Wisconsin’s Department of Natural Resources is currently asking for any information, “no matter how insignificant it may seem,” that might lead to the identification of a suspect who shot another hunter during the opening weekend of deer season.

The hunter was one of four people who were shot during separate hunting-related incidents over the course of the opening weekend for hunting with guns.

SEE IT: COLLEGE STUDENT SNAPS PIC OF DEER BEING BUTCHERED IN NAIL SALON

The injured hunter, described as an adult male, was shot at approximately 11 a.m. on Sunday, within Washburn County in Minong, per a press release issued by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resouces (WDNR).

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The WDNR also shared a map detailing the exact location of the incident, urging anyone with information to contact the 24-hour WDNR Violation Tip Line at 1-800-TIP-WDNR or 1-800-847-9367.

WDNR reported three other instances of hunters being injured on opening day of the season, two of which involved hunters shooting themselves in the feet – specifically their left feet – when their guns accidentally discharged. Another hunter, in Fond du Lac County, had also accidentally shot another hunter while trying to down a running deer.

Wisconsin’s firearm season for deer opened Nov. 23 and runs through Dec. 1, according to the WDNR.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The incidents detailed by the WDNR follow a similar spate of hunting-related accidents during opening weekend in Michigan, during which a man accidentally shot his own brother after mistaking him for a deer.