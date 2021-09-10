Bear gets trapped in car, destroys interior

Car interiors weren’t built for claws.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials released images of a car that had been destroyed after a bear became stuck inside the vehicle. According to the images, the bear was not gentle with the car’s interior components.

The incident occurred Thursday morning near the border of Jefferson and Gilpin counties. On the CPW North East Region Twitter page, photos of the aftermath show an incredible amount of damage to the inside of the car.

The bear ripped paneling off of various sections, cracked the windshield and windows and appeared to damage sections of the dashboard. Officials estimated that the animal weighed between 200-250 pounds. It was not revealed how long the bear was in the car for.

The CPW took the opportunity to remind residents to be careful leaving items in their cars, writing, "Just a friendly reminder to remove all attractants and to lock your vehicles. This is what it will look like if a bear gets into it."

A follow-up post shows the bear being freed from the car. According to the CPW, "A wildlife officer backed up next to the vehicle and opened the door just a little bit for the bear so it could get out. The wildlife officer estimated the bear weighed between 200 and 250 pounds."

A video posted to the social media network shows the moment the bear was able to escape. While the animal had already caused damage to the interior of the car, it seemingly wasn’t done yet. On its way out, the large animal appeared to push the door off its hinges.

Apparently, car doors aren’t made with 200-pound bears in mind.