American Airlines expands at-home coronavirus testing

American Airlines is making it easier for more passengers to get tested for COVID-19 pre-flight.

Passengers traveling to Belize, Grenada, St. Lucia and the Hawaiian islands will now be able to get tested for COVID-19 before they fly starting Nov. 16, American Airlines said. It’s an expansion of the program the airline announced last month offering testing to those traveling internationally to Jamaica and the Bahamas through a partnership with LetsGetChecked, an at-home health care testing provider.

Tests must be taken within 72 hours of departure, and results will be available within 48 hours. Travelers must pay $129 for the test.

“Our initial preflight testing has performed remarkably well, including terrific customer feedback about the ease and availability of testing options,” Robert Isom, president of American Airlines, said in a statement Monday.

AMERICAN AIRLINES ROLLING OUT CORONAVIRUS TESTING FOR PASSENGERS

The at-home coronavirus testing program beginning Tuesday will be available for passengers on more flights, including trips departing from Phoenix, Los Angeles, Chicago and Hawaii.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Those traveling to Belize must complete a COVID-19 test within 72 hours. Grenada-bound passengers will be mandated to complete a test a week before departure, and St. Lucia travelers will also be required to complete a test seven days before departure and will not be able to board a flight without showing a negative test result.

And travelers going to Hawaii from Chicago, Los Angeles or Phoenix can use LetsGetChecked for testing, which must be completed within 72 hours of the final leg of departure. Those who test negative upon arrival will be exempt from the Aloha State's 14-day quarantine.