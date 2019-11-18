Michigan hunter mistakes brother for deer, shoots him during first days of hunting season

A Michigan hunter was accidentally shot during the state's opening weekend of deer firearm hunting season, after his brother mistook him for a deer.

The man, 28, from Lowell, and his brother, 29, from Saranac, were out hunting Saturday around 5:30 p.m. when the incident occurred. The two men were in a dense cornfield searching for a deer one of them had previously injured when they became separated. Through the cornfield, the brother, who used a muzzle-loader rifle, reportedly thought he saw the deer moving and took a shot, according to Michigan Live.

Once he realized he had shot his brother, he immediately called 911, according to reports. The two men were able to walk out of the cornfield and were met by emergency responders.

The shooting victim was airlifted to a nearby hospital where he is in serious, but stable, condition.

The police are investigating the incident, but no arrests have been made.

During the same opening weekend in Michigan, a father was attempting to place his hunting rifle into its cover and accidentally discharged the firearm, the Detroit Free Press reports. Gunshot fragments went through a kitchen wall and struck his sons, ages 4 and 6, though neither was seriously injured.

Last week in South Carolina, a hunter also mistook one of his hunting partners for a deer and shot him. The injured man was taken to a hospital in the area, though his status was not immediately shared.