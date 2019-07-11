Worker falls into 8-foot tank filled with liquid chocolate, paramedics find him covered from 'head-to-toe'

A worker at a food facility in New York was injured on Tuesday after falling into an 8-foot-tall, 20,000-pound tank of liquid chocolate.

The incident took place at Simply Natural Foods in Commack, Long Island.

HERSHEY'S SUED OVER 'MISLEADING' CLAIM ON REESE'S PACKAGE

The worker, identified as a 37-year-old man, was said to have suffered a minor injury in his arm after falling into the industrial mixing tank, according to News 12 Long Island.

“We arrived to find a fairly young man lying on the ground, covered in very thick chocolate,” paramedic Tom Hughes told the outlet.

Another responder said the 37-year-old was covered “head-to-toe.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The man was transported to a hospital for treatment of his injury. Fortunately, he also saw the humor in the situation, as paramedics who arrived to assist him told News 12 he was joking about it.