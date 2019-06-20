Take5 candy bar becomes Reese's Take5 as treat changes wrapper, name

Like a caterpillar into a butterfly, this favorite candy bar is getting a whole new look and name.

POPULAR RUSSIAN CANDY BARS MADE WITH SECRET INGREDIENT: BLOOD

Reese’s is adding a new, yet familiar candy bar to its repertoire — the age-old fan-favorite Hershey’s Take5.

The Take5 bar, which was released in 2004, is a Hershey’s chocolate bar layered with pretzel, caramel, peanuts and peanut-butter and coated in Hershey’s chocolate. However, after being praised for its sweet-and-savory flavor, it was also criticized for its ho-hum wrapping, receiving 24th place out of 50 in the Los Angeles Times’ candy bar power ranking.

WATCH: VIDEO OF GARLIC-PEELING SECRET MESMERIZES THE INTERNET

Well now, the candy bar has a new look and a new name – which might push it into the top-ten spot.

Its old, less-vibrant black wrapper, with close-up pictures of the ingredients that make up the bar, has now been replaced with Reese’s signature blinding orange, and a simple profile of the candy bar showing its sweet insides.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

It’s also going from Hershey’s Take5 to Reese’s Take5, to remind all that the peanut butter inside isn't just any peanut butter — it’s Reese’s peanut butter.

That’s not the only thing changing in the candy-bar world. Last month, Hershey’s announced it would be redesigning its iconic chocolate bar for the first time in 125 years to include emojis on each of the 25 rectangles.