Woman suing Outback Steakhouse claims sweet potato contained shard of glass

This isn’t anybody’s idea of a loaded baked potato.

A woman from Kentucky is reportedly suing Outback Steakhouse after she allegedly swallowed a shard of glass that was served in her sweet potato.

Angela Holland claims the incident took place on July 4, 2018, at an Outback Steakhouse location in North Myrtle Beach, S.C., the Sun News reports.

After taking a bite of her potato and swallowing the glass, Holland claims a manager told her it “likely came from the glass jars that the brown sugar was kept in underneath the heat lamps in the restaurant kitchen,” per a copy of the lawsuit shared with ABC 15.

The lawsuit alleges that Holland suffered injuries and required medical treatment as a result of the defendants’ “negligent, reckless, willful and grossly negligent acts,” the court documents read, per ABC 15.

Holland named Outback Steakhouse, Outback Steakhouse of Florida, OSI Restaurant Partners, LLC, and Bloomin’ Brands, Inc., as defendants. She is seeking damages up to the amount of $74,900, plus additional compensation for expenses and “any further relief the Court deems just, equitable, and proper,” according to the lawsuit.

A representative for Bloomin’ Brands, which owns Outback Steakhouse, was not immediately available to comment.