Woman filmed demanding McDonald's manager's phone number, gets death threats when footage goes viral

Footage recorded at a Maine McDonald’s shows a woman yelling profanities at the drive-thru window worker. After demanding the manager’s phone number several times, the woman throws a cup at the employee before driving away.

Witnesses can be heard gasping in shock.

WARNING: FOOTAGE CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

The video was filmed at a McDonald’s in Paris, Maine, WGME reports. Authorities have reportedly issued a trespass order against the woman in the car, whose identity they are not revealing.

According to the local police department, the woman in the video received death threats after the footage was posted to social media. The video has been viewed on Facebook over 66,000 times.

Paris Police Chief Michael Dailey told WGME, “It was investigated after a person not directly connected to the incident saw the video. A trespass order was issued to the person in the vehicle. The person in the vehicle has received some threats because of the circulated video and to further protect that person we are not releasing any names.”

In the footage, it is unclear what sparked the incident. Another customer in the drive-thru line filmed the woman demanding the manager’s phone number. When the worker seemingly denies the information, the woman yells, “I have every right as a customer!” She also yells several expletives at the worker.

Before leaving, the woman throws a cup full of liquid at the window, although she appears to miss and most of the liquid ends up on the outside of the restaurant wall.