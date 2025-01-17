Woman in Texas asked family, friends to join her for 'Dry January' and their reactions were hilarious

Like many Americans, Harley Hurosky of Texas decided to take part in the "Dry January" movement and forgo alcohol for a month after overindulging during the holidays.

"Doing a lot of eating and drinking during the holiday season had me feeling less than stellar," Harley told Fox News Digital. "So, I figured kicking off the year with a goal of feeling physically better would be a smart move."

Hurosky, who lives in Houston, hoped she'd build a circle of supporters to not only encourage her but join her on her booze-free break. That didn't exactly happen.

AMID CANCER CONCERNS, COULD MORE DRINKERS TURN TO NO- AND LOW-ALCOHOL DRINKS?

"Naturally, I assumed my friends and family would rally around me and join in for moral support," Hurosky said. "Turns out, the only thing they're committed to is staying comfortably on the sidelines with cocktails in hand."

Hurosky decided to record the reactions of those she asked and post their responses on social media. (See the video at the top of this article.)

"My parents made the list because, well, they're reliable when it comes to answering the phone and because I figured their reactions would be entertaining, which they absolutely were," she said.

"I fully expected most of my loved ones to respond with a lighthearted 'no,' especially since asking them to give up alcohol for a whole month felt like a bold move," said Hurosky. "But their reactions – both the refusals and the laughs – were exactly what made the video so fun."

The viral video grabbed more than 743,000 views on TikTok as of early this weekend.

DRY JANUARY ICONIC MOCKTAIL 'SHIRLEY TEMPLE' HAS FASCINATING HISTORY: 'FUN TO SIP'

Hurosky is a marketing manager and said she enjoys making social media posts.

"Honestly, I just love the process. It's so much fun to create and share moments that make people smile or laugh," she said. "My content usually focuses on relatable, funny situations because that is how I tend to connect with people."

Hurosky said most of those she asked are "pretty social and travel often," so she anticipated some hilarious reactions.

"This is exactly why I recorded all the FaceTime," she continued. "What I did not expect was that the most entertaining responses would come from my parents. My dad, who is just as goofy as I am, absolutely stole the show. Sorry for doubting you, Dad. You really delivered."

DOES THE ‘SLEEPY GIRL MOCKTAIL’ REALLY WORK? EXPERT WEIGHS IN ON THE VIRAL SLEEP TREND

Hurosky is confident she can make it through January without any booze.

"This isn't my first go at Dry January. My boyfriend and I successfully completed it last year," she told Fox News Digital.

"The goal was to shed a few pounds and kickstart a healthier lifestyle."

Although they were able to cut out liquid calories last year, Hurosky said the couple "may have overcompensated with takeout and restaurant meals … Let's just say the calories we saved from skipping cocktails probably snuck back in via our delivery orders."

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

But she noticed some other benefits to skipping alcohol.

"We definitely felt less groggy and enjoyed life without the dreaded hangovers," Hurosky said.

"Dry January didn't really fit their vibe."

"Plus, we proved to ourselves that we could stick to the challenge and go an entire month without drinking, so I'd call it a win overall."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

In the end, Hurosky said she wasn't surprised by the rejections this year of her friends and family.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I have surrounded myself with people who love a good time and a good drink, and Dry January didn't really fit their vibe."