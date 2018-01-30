Expand / Collapse search
Super Bowl sweets: 5 desserts to serve during the big game

How to score with sweet treats when the Chiefs play the Buccaneers

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
No matter who you’re rooting for during Super Bowl LV, don't drop the ball in the kitchen.

While bar food faves like buffalo chicken dip and chicken wings traditionally steal the show before the big game, everybody's secretly craving dessert by halftime. Read on for our touchdown-worthy roundup of sweet treats sure to score big points with the family this year.

Football whoopie pies

Ambitious home chefs can bake the chocolate whoopie cakes, or simply swap in brownies from the supermarket.

Ambitious home chefs can bake the chocolate whoopie cakes, or simply swap in brownies from the supermarket. (The Baker Mama)

Whether you plan to bake the chocolate whoopie cakes yourself, or simply swap in brownies from the supermarket, Maegan of The Baker Mama has a simple recipe for whipping up buttercream frosting and decorating the pies like footballs.  

Chocolate chip 'cookiedillas'

"Quesadillas are such a fun and simple Super Bowl food, so I wanted to make a dessert version," Stefani Pollack told Fox News.

"Quesadillas are such a fun and simple Super Bowl food, so I wanted to make a dessert version," Stefani Pollack told Fox News. (The Cupcake Project)

"Quesadillas are such a fun and simple Super Bowl food, so I wanted to make a dessert version," Stefani Pollack of The Cupcake Project told Fox News. "I created the chocolate chip cookiedilla - made with two thin chocolate chip cookies stuffed with marshmallow and chocolate chips. Serve warm and the marshmallow will be gooey, and the chocolate chips will be nice and melty."

Football helmet fruit bowl

Though it's hard to imagine munching on anything other than salty snacks or sweet treats during the game, there's virtue in offering at least one healthy treat.

Though it's hard to imagine munching on anything other than salty snacks or sweet treats during the game, there's virtue in offering at least one healthy treat. (National Watermelon Promotion Board)

Though it's hard to imagine munching on anything other than salty snacks or sweet treats during the game, there's virtue in offering at least one healthy treat. The National Watermelon Promotion Board suggests slicing a melon into the shape of a classic helmet and filling it with strawberries, melon, grapes and the like.

Football puppy chow

From backyard barbeques to relaxed birthday soirees, puppy chow never disappoints.

From backyard barbeques to relaxed birthday soirees, puppy chow never disappoints. (The First Year)

From backyard barbecues to relaxed birthday soirees, puppy chow never disappoints. Beth at The First Year recommends taking the classic recipe and "football-ifying" it with colorful candies and decorative almonds in honor of your team.

S’mores nachos

Diving into a bowl of this dreamy dip sounds like the perfect way to end the game.

Diving into a bowl of this dreamy dip sounds like the perfect way to end the game. (Liv for Cake)

If this delicious dip doesn't scream "party time," nothing will. Olivia of Liv for Cake claims this s'mores nacho dip will be "the easiest dessert you will ever make," requiring just ten minutes and three ingredients to prepare.

After baking the necessities in a cast-iron skillet, serve warm with graham crackers.

Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers takes place Sunday, Feb. 7. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle.