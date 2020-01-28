Wine pairings for big game's most popular snack foods

In case you didn’t know, the Super Bowl is coming. And with it comes the expectation of finger foods, football and drinks.

But what happens when you’re an oenophile among beer drinkers? Well, you pair your wings with wine, of course.

According to statistics concerning America's eating habits on Super Bowl Sunday, wings, chips, dips and cocktail wieners are the most popular of all game-day munchies. So if you find yourself at a party — or hosting one — here’s how to pair the beloved football fare with your beloved vino.

Chicken wings — especially if they’re on the sweet and spicy side — pair perfectly with a medium-bodied or dry white wine, an expert with the Santa Margherita Winery shared with Fox News. Something like a Pinot Grigio for a plain wing or a dry Chenin Blanc for a glazed wing, to complement the sweetness and balance the heat. A barbecue wing, on the other hand, might pair better with a classic Chardonnay.

Or if you’re one of the 11 states that seems obsessed with cocktail wieners this week, a complex Chianti enhances the hors d’oeuvre’s smoky flavor.

"There is a deeply satisfying smoky note in cocktail sausages that plays well with this [Chianti Classico Riserva] Tuscan red that includes a small amount of Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot that is aged in new French oak," Kristina Sazama, Santa Margherita USA’s Wine Educator, told to Fox News.

Meanwhile, if you're more of a cocktail shrimp than weenie, Sazama recommends a rich and fruity sparkling rose, which can "stand up to and complement the tangy cocktail sauce" that already pairs so well with shrimp.

Last but not least, let's not forget about dips — which are sure to make an appearance at any Super Bowl party. Whether you’re going seven-layer or a bold buffalo chicken, the rich and cheesy dips pair nicely with a versatile Pinot Grigio. Meanwhile, if you’re just munching on the chips, a light and bubbly Prosecco is perfect for salty flavors.

Or if you really just want to focus more on the game and less on the kitchen, wine apparently pairs very well with fast food, too.