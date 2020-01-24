Taco Bell adding Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries to menu, bringing Nacho Fries back (again)

When you think of Taco Bell, your mind immediately goes to french fries and Buffalo chicken, right? No? Well, it will now!

The chain just announced its most recent menu addition, spicy Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries — a somewhat unexpected move for a restaurant supposedly focusing on Tex-Mex flavors.

Taco Bell debuted the new item just a week before the Super Bowl, a day that, if snack foods celebrated holidays, would be as close to chicken-wing Christmas as one could get.

The new fries will come “boldly seasoned” and topped with chicken shreds as well as typical nacho fixings — cheddar cheese, nacho cheese sauce, pico de gallo and sour cream — as well as a decidedly more atypical drizzle of Buffalo sauce on top.

The fast-food chain is adding its Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries to the menu on Jan. 30, the same day its popular plain Nacho Fries will be returning for a fourth time after their initial debut. (The fan-favorite Nacho Fries were deemed to be the highest-selling new item in Taco Bell history shortly after their debut in 2018.)

The return of the return of the (return of the return of) Nacho Fries will cost a cool $1.39, while the hot new variation will set you back $2.99. And since Taco Bell is not one to rest on its laurels, the chain will also be introducing a burrito version of the Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries, according to a press release.

So when you hear your friends start to quarrel about the best way to make a Buffalo wing this Super Bowl, quell the entire feud by offering Buffalo Nacho Fries instead. They’ll surely hit the spot just as well as a lobster roll does will when you’re craving a chicken sandwich.