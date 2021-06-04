Where to get free doughnuts on National Doughnut Day

Do not miss this free doughnut opportunity.

Friday just got a little sweeter with National Doughnut Day as restaurants and fast-food chains across the country give out the treats for free.

Here’s where to find the breakfast pastry in all of its glazed glory.

Krispy Kreme

The doughnut maker is giving away free ones to all customers on Friday, though vaccinated Americans can get one any time. Those who got their shots can get two free doughnuts on Friday if they can show proof they received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dunkin’

Customers who purchase any beverage on Friday can dig into a free doughnut while supplies last.

Tim Hortons

Tim Rewards members can snag a specialty or classic doughnut for 50 cents with the purchase of a menu item of at least 50 cents. The promotion runs through June 15.

Duck Donuts

Celebrate with a free cinnamon sugar, powdered sugar or bare doughnut at this doughnut chain with more than 200 locations on Friday.

Walmart

The big-box store’s participating locations will give out free coffee and a doughnut between 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Lamar’s Donuts & Coffee

This Denver-based chain is giving out a free doughnut to dessert lovers on Friday and will run a promotion where customers can enter to win free doughnuts for a week, month or year through Saturday.

Shipley Do-Nuts

Grab your free glazed "Do-Nut" when you buy an item on Friday through noon.