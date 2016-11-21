Where to drink on Election Day

next Image 1 of 2

As the election results pour in, you might want to be someplace where a bartender can pour you a strong drink. Check out these election night drink specials across the country.



San Francisco

Elixir

3200 16th Street



Visit this San Francisco saloon in the Mission District on Election Day and for $4 off winning cocktails (voting through noon on Nov. 6). The two special rum-based drinks will be $2 off: the Rumney Old Fashioned and the Obama Mama.



Washington D.C.

Art Bar at Art & Soul

415 New Jersey Ave., NW



All of the Swing State cocktails are buy one get one free if you show the bartender your “I Voted” sticker on Election Day. Another perk? Each Swing State cocktail will be half price within 15 minutes of the announcement of that state’s results.

Public Bar

1214 18th Street Northwest

Starting at 8 p.m., this D.C. bar will have $2 cans of PBR, $3 red and blue shots and $5 rail cocktails. Except a victory by the candidate of your choice, what more could you want on November 6?

Chicago

Aqua Bar and Grill

1146 W. Pratt Blvd.



Enjoy $4 Red Mitt-tinis and/or Blue Obama-tinis starting at 7 p.m. on Election Day. And you don’t need to be on the fence to enjoy 47 cent Independent Hot Wings.

Los Angeles

Cafe del Rey

4451 Admiralty Way

Marina Del Rey, CA



Every hour after 4 p.m. on Election Day is happy at this marina-overlooking eatery. Election-themed cocktails are $6 a pop, but if you show off your “I Voted” sticker, the election cocktails are buy one get one on the house. Specials include the Barockin’ Bayonet (coconut tequila, blue Curacao, lime), the Not-So Radical Romney (bourbon, cranberry, grenadine) and the 270 (Charbay vodka, blue curacao, grenadine, and sprite).

San Diego

The Range Kitchen & Cocktails

1220 University Avenue

Head to The Range after you vote and sip on $5 Donkey Punch and Elephant Elixir cocktails as you watch the election results. You can also munch on half prince Swing State Sliders and Freedom Fries.

Note: If you want more structure to your Election Day drinking, check out DebateDrinking.com’s final round of 2012 presidential election season drinking game rules.