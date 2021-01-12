Over 100 Whataburger customers in Florida 'pay it forward' at drive-thru

We imagine this really worked out well for the customer who ordered nine Triple-Meat Whataburgers.

Over 100 customers at a Whataburger in Pace, Fla., treated each other to breakfast and lunch during an hours-long "pay-it-forward" chain at the drive-thru, initiated after an act of kindness by a regular customer.

"There’s nothing like starting the new year with a huge pay-it-forward chain, and we’re humbled this one took place right here at Whataburger," said Whataburger General Manager Travis Ramsay in a statement shared with Fox News.

It all started on Friday, Ramsay explained in an interview with WKRG-TV. The first customer randomly paid for the woman behind him, and "of course she was more than willing to get the person behind her," Ramsay said.

In total, 105 cars ended up taking part in the drive-thru "pay it forward" chain, which Ramsay called "remarkable" — and not only for the customers, but for the staffers as well.

"Our employees were so excited to see more than 100 of our Pace neighbors making a difference by brightening each other’s day. If you’ve never experienced something like this firsthand, it’s a truly remarkable thing, and I think I speak for us all when I say this is the kind of good news we’ve all been craving!" Ramsay said.

When it comes to incredible acts of kindness, however, Dairy Queen’s customers might be the cream of the crop. In early December, over 900 customers at a Minnesota location paid for each other’s meals at the drive-thru, in a "pay it forward" chain that lasted from late Thursday until Saturday morning.

"You brought smiles and maybe even a little tears to our whole Crew," one of the Dairy Queen employees wrote of the generous customers on Facebook. "This is what the world needs a little more of."