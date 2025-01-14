Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Dessert

Is Wendy's unveiling a new Girl Scout cookie-flavored Frosty?

Thin Mints have been popular pick when it comes to Girl Scout cookies

By Peter Burke Fox News
Published
close
New food trend shows users melting chocolate with viral candle warmer hack Video

New food trend shows users melting chocolate with viral candle warmer hack

A food content creator, Shelby Austin, has over 1.7 million views on a recent viral food video she posted. She shows herself testing out the candle warmer hack to melt chocolate for strawberries and so much more.

Wendy's could be unveiling an all-new flavor of Frosty incorporating a special ingredient: Girl Scout cookies.

An Instagram account called "Snackolator" recently posted about a new Thin Mint Frosty that is expected to arrive at Wendy's locations nationwide in February.

"I'm crying tears of Thin Mints joy right now because Wendy's is bringing one of the best looking Frosty flavors ever in February!" Snackolator said in the post.

GIRL SCOUTS SAY 2 COOKIE FLAVORS WILL BE RETIRED AFTER 2025

Another Instagram account called "teamsupernovafb" wrote in a separate post that the new flavor will debut on Feb. 21.

The rumored arrival of a new Girl Scout cookie-inspired Frosty flavor prompted plenty of reaction on social media.

Could Thin Mints become the newest Wendy's Frosty flavor?

Could Thin Mints become the newest Wendy's Frosty flavor? (Michael Caulfield/WireImage via Getty Images; Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

One commenter on Snackolator's post wrote, "OMGGGGG, finally, America gets something good lol," while another simply wrote, "YESSSSSSSSSSSS."

"I love thin mints, we need a s'mores frosty next," a commenter on the other post wrote.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Wendy's would not confirm to Fox News Digital if the Thin Mint Frosty speculation is true. 

Girl Scout Isabella Tomerlin holds four boxes of Thin Mints in her hand after a sale.

Girl Scouts have been selling Thin Mints for many decades. (Malcolm Denemark/Florida Today/USA Today Network)

The Girl Scouts of the USA announced last week that two cookie flavors – Girl Scout S'mores and Toast-Yay! – will be retired after the 2025 season, which runs from now through April.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

Wendy's currently has its classic chocolate and vanilla Frosty offerings, but the Ohio-based fast-food restaurant chain historically rotates specialty flavors onto the menu seasonally. 

A general view of Wendy’s frosties

Wendy's has been known to rotate seasonal Frosty flavors onto the menu. (Michael Caulfield/WireImage via Getty Images)

Last year, an Orange Dreamsicle Frosty was introduced in the spring, a Triple Berry Frosty was introduced for summer and a Salted Caramel Frosty was unveiled in November.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The first-ever iteration of the Thin Mint was introduced in 1939 and is one of the original three cookie flavors, according to the Girl Scouts of the USA.

Peter Burke is a lifestyle editor with Fox News Digital. 

Related Topics