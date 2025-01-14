Is Wendy's unveiling a new Girl Scout cookie-flavored Frosty?

Wendy's could be unveiling an all-new flavor of Frosty incorporating a special ingredient: Girl Scout cookies.

An Instagram account called "Snackolator" recently posted about a new Thin Mint Frosty that is expected to arrive at Wendy's locations nationwide in February.

"I'm crying tears of Thin Mints joy right now because Wendy's is bringing one of the best looking Frosty flavors ever in February!" Snackolator said in the post.

GIRL SCOUTS SAY 2 COOKIE FLAVORS WILL BE RETIRED AFTER 2025

Another Instagram account called "teamsupernovafb" wrote in a separate post that the new flavor will debut on Feb. 21.

The rumored arrival of a new Girl Scout cookie-inspired Frosty flavor prompted plenty of reaction on social media.

One commenter on Snackolator's post wrote, "OMGGGGG, finally, America gets something good lol," while another simply wrote, "YESSSSSSSSSSSS."

"I love thin mints, we need a s'mores frosty next," a commenter on the other post wrote.

Wendy's would not confirm to Fox News Digital if the Thin Mint Frosty speculation is true.

The Girl Scouts of the USA announced last week that two cookie flavors – Girl Scout S'mores and Toast-Yay! – will be retired after the 2025 season, which runs from now through April.

Wendy's currently has its classic chocolate and vanilla Frosty offerings, but the Ohio-based fast-food restaurant chain historically rotates specialty flavors onto the menu seasonally.

Last year, an Orange Dreamsicle Frosty was introduced in the spring, a Triple Berry Frosty was introduced for summer and a Salted Caramel Frosty was unveiled in November.

The first-ever iteration of the Thin Mint was introduced in 1939 and is one of the original three cookie flavors, according to the Girl Scouts of the USA.