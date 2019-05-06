Chance The Rapper's 'positive affirmations' appear to bring back fast-food favorite

Chance The Rapper’s “positive affirmations” appear to have brought back a fast-food favorite.

The hip-hop star tweeted Saturday that he hoped Wendy’s would someday bring back their spicy chicken nuggets menu option. The chain discontinued them in 2017, according to Thrillist.

“Positive Affirmations for today: I WILL have a good day, I Will succeed today, Wendy’s WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point please please Lord let it be today,” Chance tweeted.

Initially, Wendy’s replied that the chain wouldn’t bring back the nugget today, “but there’s always a chance.”

Wendy’s then responded with a challenge for loyal Twitter users: “Y’all keep asking, so here’s your chance. The people in charge say if you guys can get our tweet (this one right here) to 2 Million likes, they will bring SPICY CHICKEN NUGGETS BACK. Let’s freakin’ do this!”

It took a little more than a day for the tweet to garner two million likes and it looks like the company had answered the call as of early Monday.

“THIS IS NOT A DRILL! Spicy Chicken Nuggets are coming back! Y’all are crazy! That took like a day and a half! WHAT?! We don’t know when yet, gotta figure it out, but soon, and ok, LOSING IT RIGHT NOW THIS IS AMAZING!!” Wendy’s tweeted.

The announcement definitely got social media riled up.

It’s unclear when Wendy’s plans to bring back the item to its chains.