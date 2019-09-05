Wendy’s fans demand plant-based burger in popular petition

A whole lot of Wendy’s fans are apparently “hangry” for a plant-based burger, as a petition calling for the chain to introduce a meatless burger option on their menu gains steam, with over 25,000 signatures to date.

In the wake of competitors including Burger King, Dunkin’ and Carl’s Jr. introducing vegetarian-friendly fare this summer, a Change.org petition calling for Wendy’s to follow suit has won major applause.

The appeal, launched in August, is increasingly nearing its goal of 35,000 names. The petition urges the restaurant to release a plant-based burger from Beyond Meat or Impossible Foods, or risk “falling behind the times.”

“A plant-based burger would not only be better for animal welfare, the environment, and health, but also great for business at Wendy’s,” the request claims.

MCDONALD'S TO LAUNCH SPICY BBQ CHICKEN SANDWICH, TENDERS

“There has been rapidly increasing consumer demand for a plant-based burger and Wendy’s is falling behind the times and missing an enormous opportunity by not offering any plant-based meal options in a year when 39 percent of consumers in the U.S. say they are actively trying to incorporate more plant-based foods in their diet,” it continued.

Though reps for Wendy’s were not immediately available to comment on the cries, CEO Todd A. Penagor recently revealed in the company’s 2019 second-quarter earnings call that the restaurant is currently “taking a hard look” at the viability of meatless menu options for the Ohio-based chain.

“Clearly there is growth out there in plant-based proteins and we believe that it is a trend that will be here to stay,” Penagor said in the August report, according to vegan magazine VegNews.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“We’re taking a hard look at what the options would be for us at the restaurant,” he elaborated, mentioning the black bean burger that Wendy’s tested in 2015 and which flopped.

“We want to do it the Wendy’s way. Something that is unique to Wendy’s,” Penagor said of a possible return to vegetarian options. “Our culinary team continues to look at various options. [Plant-based protein] is probably something we need to look at, and will look at, into the future.”

In the meantime, the chain has been busy celebrating the long-awaited return of their beloved spicy nuggets on social media.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP