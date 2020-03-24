Wendy's giving away Jr. Frosties with drive-thru orders

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The people behind the Wendy’s Twitter account took a short break from skewering rival fast-food chains to announce a bit of good news for anyone who could use a treat during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, Wendy’s confirmed that it would be giving away a free Jr. Frosty with every drive-thru order, beginning that day at participating restaurants. The chain did not say how long the promotion would last.

“The little things can make all the difference sometimes,” Wendy’s wrote in a Tweet shared Monday. “Get a free Jr. Frosty with every Wendy’s drive-thru order starting today.”

Wendy’s, meanwhile, has suspended all dine-in services amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, although drive-thru and carryout service will still be available, depending on the location. Food is also available for delivery via DoorDash, Grubhub and Postmates.

“With the rapid pace at which things are changing around us, we are continually adapting to best support the Wendy’s Family, including our team members, franchisees, customers and all of our Company employees who have been providing unwavering support to our franchisees and restaurant teams during these difficult times,” said Todd Penegor, Wendy’s president and CEO, in a statement shared Sunday.

“While there is much uncertainty right now, we do know that our restaurants are essential to feeding our communities, and we are doing everything possible to keep our restaurants open, while following public health guidance and the evolving guidelines from national, state and local governments.”

Wendy’s is just one of dozens of national restaurant chains to modify service in response to health and safety guidelines.