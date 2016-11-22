We tried the new Fritos Chili Pizza and it's good

The latest food mashup is from Papa John’s and Fritos that combines two classic tailgating foods in one bite.

PepsiCo, owners of the Fritos brand, has teamed up with the pizza chain so you can take your gameday snacks on the go.

Introducing the Fritos Chili Pizza-- beef, chili, Roma tomatoes, onions, cheddar, mozzarella, and of course Fritos corn chips-- on Papa John's pizza dough. In addition there's an extra handful of mozzarella.

The result is a crunchy, cheesy, and slightly messier version of the classic Frito Pie you scoop out of a bag of corn chips.

While this souped up pizza pie sounds like salty heart attack, we tried a slice and have to admit it’s pretty tasty. If you like a lot of cheese with your chili, then this pizza will definitely hit the spot. The crunchy Fritos are a pretty fun texture addition and surprisingly don’t make the whole dish too salty to handle.

A large sells for $12 and it's available only until Nov. 23, so you better hurry.

Just don’t forget the napkins.