Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Fast Food
Published
Last Update November 22, 2016

We tried the new Fritos Chili Pizza and it's good

By | Fox News
close
Papa John's cheesy Fritos Chili PieVideo

Papa John's cheesy Fritos Chili Pie

We tried Papa John's newest food mashup. Is it a pizza? Is it a Fritos pie? Turns out, it's the best of both.

The latest food mashup is from Papa John’s and Fritos that combines two classic tailgating foods in one bite.

PepsiCo, owners of the Fritos brand, has teamed up with the pizza chain so you can take your gameday snacks on the go.

Introducing the Fritos Chili Pizza-- beef, chili, Roma tomatoes, onions, cheddar, mozzarella, and of course Fritos corn chips-- on Papa John's pizza dough.  In addition there's an extra handful of mozzarella.

The result is a crunchy, cheesy, and slightly messier version of the classic Frito Pie you scoop out of a bag of corn chips.

While this souped up pizza pie sounds like salty heart attack, we tried a slice and have to admit it’s pretty tasty. If you like a lot of cheese with your chili, then this pizza will definitely hit the spot. The crunchy Fritos are a pretty fun texture addition and surprisingly don’t make the whole dish too salty to handle.

A large sells for $12 and it's available only until Nov. 23, so you better hurry.

Just don’t forget the napkins.